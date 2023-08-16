At the Marion County Record, the presses won’t stop

The police department in tiny Marion, Kansas, faces a growing wave of litigation over its raid on the Marion County Record newspaper. The raid allegedly violated state and federal laws and has become a test of free speech protections. But even amid all the national attention over the case, staff at paper continued to work to deliver another edition on deadline.

Myzelle Law, 19, was a sophomore defensive lineman at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe. He collapsed after a voluntary workout July 22 and died a week later. Law is the third Kansas college football player in five years to die after practicing in the heat. KCUR's Sam Zeff attended his funeral in Overland Park.

