© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

At the Marion County Record, the presses won’t stop

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published August 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Staff at the Marion County Record rushed to complete the latest edition of the paper after police confiscated much of their equipment last week. We'll have the latest on the raid and the fight it's sparked over free speech protections. Plus: Hundreds attended a memorial service for another Kansas football player who died after practicing in the summer heat.

The police department in tiny Marion, Kansas, faces a growing wave of litigation over its raid on the Marion County Record newspaper. The raid allegedly violated state and federal laws and has become a test of free speech protections. But even amid all the national attention over the case, staff at paper continued to work to deliver another edition on deadline.

Myzelle Law, 19, was a sophomore defensive lineman at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe. He collapsed after a voluntary workout July 22 and died a week later. Law is the third Kansas college football player in five years to die after practicing in the heat. KCUR's Sam Zeff attended his funeral in Overland Park.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Marion County RecordNewspapersfootballheat waveheat exhaustion
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content