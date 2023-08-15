© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Marion County Record lawyer speaks out on recent police raid: 'It's not a crime to be a reporter'

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published August 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT
A printed issue of the Marion County Record on display in the newspaper's office on Aug. 13, 2023.
John Hanna
/
AP
A printed issue of the Marion County Record on display in the newspaper's office on Aug. 13, 2023.

Police seized computers, cell phones and documents during raids on the offices of the Marion County Record and the home of its publisher on Friday. Now, the lawyer for the newspaper is speaking out.

The raids on the offices of the Marion County Record and the home of its publisher have garnered international attention and raised concerns about the power of police to undermine the work of journalists.

Bernie Rhodes, an attorney based in Kansas City, is working as the newspaper's lawyer. In a letter to Marion Chief of Police Gideon Cody, he echoed the sentiments of First Amendment experts, arguing that it was illegal for the police to carry out those searches.

"The only thing that police were doing was looking for evidence of reporting. The only thing that the reporter did was what she was taught in journalism 101: verify information she received. That's not a crime. So, whatever (the police chief) told the magistrate judge to get a search warrant can't be the truth," Rhodes said.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
