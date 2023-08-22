Independence starts a 4-day school week

The Independence School District is the latest Missouri district — most of them small and rural — adopting a four-day school week. Independence says it made the change to help recruit and retain staff amid an ongoing statewide shortage of teachers. KCUR's Jodi Fortino reports how the decision creates more opportunities, and questions, for both faculty and students.

Most of us have extra clutter lying around the house. But sometimes the issue is more extreme and can rise to the level of hoarding. Experts say the problem is on the rise in Kansas because of an aging population and a lack of mental health providers. Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate