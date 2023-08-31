© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR is currently broadcasting at low power as crews replace our transmitter antenna. HD signals are offline, but streaming is unaffected. Learn more here.
Kansas City Today

Kansas City refugees are teaching each other how to drive

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published August 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Refugees coming to Kansas City often need to learn how to drive in order to get a job or go to school. One Congolese man is stepping up to teach his fellow compatriots. Plus: Despite the fact that child care can cost more than a mortgage in Kansas, providers say they can barely afford to stay open.

When refugees arrive in the United States, they face significant barriers to fit into their new environment. In car-dominated Kansas City, one of the biggest challenges is learning how to drive. KCUR’s Noah Zahn reports.

Child care is hard for Kansas parents to find — so hard that some providers say you should start looking for infant care the second you know you’re having a baby. Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports child care providers are also struggling to grow, despite their businesses being in high demand.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today refugeescarsdrivers licenseKansas City Missouri (KCMO)child carechildrenEconomic Developmentearly childhood education
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now