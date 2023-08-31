Kansas City refugees are teaching each other how to drive

When refugees arrive in the United States, they face significant barriers to fit into their new environment. In car-dominated Kansas City, one of the biggest challenges is learning how to drive. KCUR’s Noah Zahn reports.

Child care is hard for Kansas parents to find — so hard that some providers say you should start looking for infant care the second you know you’re having a baby. Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports child care providers are also struggling to grow, despite their businesses being in high demand.

