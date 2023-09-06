© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

You still can't bet (money) on the Chiefs in Missouri

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published September 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Bills to legalize sports betting in Missouri are stalled in the legislature, even a year after Kansas lawmakers signed off on gambling. Plus: Why Mexico’s president is trying to ban the import of genetically modified corn from the U.S.

Most of the bills passed by Missouri lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson this past legislative session went into effect last Monday. But one issue that still hasn’t made it through Jefferson City is legalizing sports betting. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports, the path forward in the legislature for sports betting isn’t an easy one, and could ultimately be a decision for Missouri voters instead.

Last year, the U.S. exported $18.5 billion worth of corn, more than a quarter of which went to Mexico. But that trade relationship has been strained in recent years, with Mexico’s president trying to ban the import of genetically modified corn. As Harvest Public Media’s Dana Cronin explains, the president’s decree pits cultural conviction against a major trade agreement.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Paris Norvell and KCUR Studios & edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today sports gamblingMissouriGovernor Mike ParsonJefferson CitycasinoGMOscornTradeMexicoU.S.
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now