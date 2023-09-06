You still can't bet (money) on the Chiefs in Missouri

Most of the bills passed by Missouri lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson this past legislative session went into effect last Monday. But one issue that still hasn’t made it through Jefferson City is legalizing sports betting. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports, the path forward in the legislature for sports betting isn’t an easy one, and could ultimately be a decision for Missouri voters instead.

Last year, the U.S. exported $18.5 billion worth of corn, more than a quarter of which went to Mexico. But that trade relationship has been strained in recent years, with Mexico’s president trying to ban the import of genetically modified corn. As Harvest Public Media’s Dana Cronin explains, the president’s decree pits cultural conviction against a major trade agreement.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Paris Norvell and KCUR Studios & edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate