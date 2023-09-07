Remember when the Kansas City Chiefs were bad? These fans do

Tonight’s NFL season opener marks 60 years since the Chiefs’ first game in Kansas City. Despite the team’s recent claim to dynasty status, fans who’ve been following them through the years remember some downtrodden times. Greg Echlin reports for KCUR.

Annie Fisher’s famous Missouri biscuits made it onto the plates of presidents and Hollywood stars alike — but her success story was almost lost to history. Eighty-five years after Fisher’s death, Mackenzie Martin from the KCUR podcast A People’s History of Kansas City has this remembrance.

