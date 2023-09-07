© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Remember when the Kansas City Chiefs were bad? These fans do

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published September 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Arrowhead Stadium will be rocking tonight with a sellout crowd for the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener against the Detroit Lions. Some fans remember what it was like before the team became perennial Super Bowl favorites. Plus: If you were planning a party a century ago in Columbia, Missouri, Annie Fisher was the caterer you’d do almost anything to book.

Tonight’s NFL season opener marks 60 years since the Chiefs’ first game in Kansas City. Despite the team’s recent claim to dynasty status, fans who’ve been following them through the years remember some downtrodden times. Greg Echlin reports for KCUR.

Annie Fisher’s famous Missouri biscuits made it onto the plates of presidents and Hollywood stars alike — but her success story was almost lost to history. Eighty-five years after Fisher’s death, Mackenzie Martin from the KCUR podcast A People’s History of Kansas City has this remembrance.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
