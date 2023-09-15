© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

A Kansas City organist revives the art of silent movie soundtracks

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published September 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

When silent films ruled the silver screen, pipe organs were used to enhance the drama of an otherwise quite medium. Now a Lee's Summit musician is bringing back that tradition. Plus: There's more federal dollars behind the push to get locally grown food into school cafeterias.

In the age of silent movies, a pipe organ was integral to setting the scene. An all but forgotten profession in this age of talking pictures, KCUR's Julie Denesha has the story of one Lee's Summit musician who is bringing back the silent film.

The Farm-to-School movement is trying to shake up the everyday school lunch by introducing food grown from local farms. But the journey from field to lunch tray isn't a straight one. Harvest Public Media contributor Rae Solomon reports on the federal money being spent to make it happen.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today movies filmLocal musicMusicFilmlive musicKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Lee's Summitfarm to schoolUSDAschoolsfood
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content