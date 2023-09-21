Jackson County will freeze property taxes for seniors

This week, the Jackson County Legislature passed a property tax credit for seniors that will go into effect next year. It comes after assessed home values increased by an average of 40% this year. Under the legislation, Jackson County seniors whose homes are valued less than $550,000 can start applying for relief next year. If they are eligible for the program, seniors would see their property tax bill frozen at the 2023 level, something supporters say will benefit people living on a fixed income.

KCUR's Madeline Fox sat down with local government reporter Celisa Calacal and education reporter Jodi Fortino to understand how the tax credits will work — and how it could affect schools.

