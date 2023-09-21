© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Jackson County will freeze property taxes for seniors

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published September 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Thousands of senior citizens in Jackson County will soon be eligible for a property tax break following this year’s most recent assessments, which saw home values spike by 40% or more. But how will that affect schools?

This week, the Jackson County Legislature passed a property tax credit for seniors that will go into effect next year. It comes after assessed home values increased by an average of 40% this year. Under the legislation, Jackson County seniors whose homes are valued less than $550,000 can start applying for relief next year. If they are eligible for the program, seniors would see their property tax bill frozen at the 2023 level, something supporters say will benefit people living on a fixed income.

KCUR's Madeline Fox sat down with local government reporter Celisa Calacal and education reporter Jodi Fortino to understand how the tax credits will work — and how it could affect schools.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today property taxproperty taxessenior citizensJackson CountyKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content