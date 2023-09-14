Jackson County legislators demand accountability over property tax assessments

Property assessments were a hot topic at this week's Jackson County Legislature's Budget Committee meetings.

Assessment Director Gail McCann Beatty admitted the county made a data error that caused over 500 homes to be assessed at the exact same value .

“There's just uncertainty as to why this is happening and inconsistencies in the accountability of the process,” said Jackson County 1st District Legislator Manny Abarca IV on KCUR's Up To Date.

Jackson County 6th District Legislator Sean Smith said the lawmakers have invited the Missouri state auditor to inspect how the county has performed its assessments.

“The first and most important thing is to take all this anecdotal information we have and really get solid, unbiased third party data,” Smith said.

The county's recent property tax assessment saw the value of properties increase by an average of 30% .

