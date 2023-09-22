This Kansas teacher's pension has been frozen in time for 23 years

Most retired state employees in Kansas who rely on pension payments haven't seen cost-of-living adjustments in 25 years. A higher rate of inflation has caused the value of their payments to diminish greatly. KCUR's Dylan Lysen reports on the advocates who are calling for a boost in retirement pay.

Climate change is making farming riskier and the act of subsidizing crops more expensive. As the farm bill nears its renewal date, some think that taxpayers' money is being wasted on such a volatile industry. Harvest Public Media's Frank Morris reports on those arguing that crop subsidies are shielding farmers too much.

