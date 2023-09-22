© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
This Kansas teacher's pension has been frozen in time for 23 years

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published September 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Many pension-holding public employees in Kansas haven't seen cost-of-living adjustments in decades. Without lawmakers' support, years of higher inflation mean many retirees are seeing the value of their payments vanish. Plus: Climate change is making farming riskier and crop insurance more expensive.

Most retired state employees in Kansas who rely on pension payments haven't seen cost-of-living adjustments in 25 years. A higher rate of inflation has caused the value of their payments to diminish greatly. KCUR's Dylan Lysen reports on the advocates who are calling for a boost in retirement pay.

Climate change is making farming riskier and the act of subsidizing crops more expensive. As the farm bill nears its renewal date, some think that taxpayers' money is being wasted on such a volatile industry. Harvest Public Media's Frank Morris reports on those arguing that crop subsidies are shielding farmers too much.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas LegislatureKansas RepublicansLaura KellyKPERSpensionsInflationretirementFarm Billcrop insurancedrought
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
