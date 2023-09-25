© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

What is going on with Evergy in Missouri?

By Brian Ellison,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published September 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In October, Evergy will force customers to choose between new electricity plans that implement time-of-use pricing, which places a premium on electricity prices at times of high demand. Under the default plan, power used from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in summer months will cost four times more than other hours.

Utility rates don’t always rank high among hot-button political controversies. But the last few months in Missouri have seen an increasingly contentious dance playing out.

Evergy has seen blowback from customers and elected officials over mandatory time-of-use pricing, which it's expected to implement next month under an order from the Missouri Public Service Commission. That might encourage conservation, and a reduced used of fossil fuels, though that’s led some to say the whole thing is part of a political agenda.

Host Brian Ellison spoke with Allison Kite, data reporter for The Missouri Independent and Kansas Reflector, about these new plans and how they will impact current Evergy customers.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today EvergyElectricityEnergyutilitiesnatural gas
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now