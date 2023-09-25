What is going on with Evergy in Missouri?

Utility rates don’t always rank high among hot-button political controversies. But the last few months in Missouri have seen an increasingly contentious dance playing out.

Evergy has seen blowback from customers and elected officials over mandatory time-of-use pricing, which it's expected to implement next month under an order from the Missouri Public Service Commission. That might encourage conservation, and a reduced used of fossil fuels, though that’s led some to say the whole thing is part of a political agenda.

Host Brian Ellison spoke with Allison Kite, data reporter for The Missouri Independent and Kansas Reflector, about these new plans and how they will impact current Evergy customers.

