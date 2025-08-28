-
Large data centers are coming to Missouri, and they need a lot of power. Right now, there aren't regulations governing how they will use energy, so Evergy and Ameren is working to develop new rules.
Energy companies in Missouri have been raising their prices to recoup costs of investments and the price of fuel. Except unlike other goods and services, customers usually have one choice when it comes to electricity.
Evergy announced last year its intent to build two gas plants in Kansas and one in Missouri, as well as one solar plant in each state. The projects are expected to cost more than $2.75 billion.
The Kansas City Fire Department says its 18 water rescues involved cars stuck in high water. Flooding was reported in Merriam, Kansas, along Brush Creek near The Plaza and in Kansas City's West Bottoms.
Evergy Kansas Central customers will see bills increase about 8.6% to fund the construction of two natural gas plants and a solar plants. Evergy last received a $41 million rate hike in 2023.
Many expect electricity demand to double in the Kansas City region as an array of new data centers open here to support AI and related technology. But will Kansas City utility customers end up paying the cost?
Kansas City is seeing flooding around the metro, plus downed trees and traffic crashes, after a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" was reported in Raytown near the Truman Sports Complex.
A state law prevents companies like Evergy from being sued if police place cameras on the utility poles they own. Some Kansas lawmakers worry that expands police powers too much.
The bill is made up of dozens of policy changes governing how utilities operate in Missouri. Utility companies say they need more power plants to meet expected demand, but critics say the bill will significantly increase costs for customers.
Lee's Summit Republican Sen. Mike Cierpiot's bill would repeal a 1976 ban on charging customers for new power plants as they are built to meets future energy needs. Critics say it’s a cash grab by utilities who will undoubtedly raise rates.
Both Evergy and Ameren Missouri asked a Missouri House committee to support legislation that would allow them to charge customers for natural, or methane, gas power plants even before they’re completed, saying the state needs more electrical power.
Currently, Missouri utilities rely on audited past expenses — called a “test year” — to set rates. Critics say that allowing gas, water and sewer utilities to base rates on upcoming expenses would hurt customers.