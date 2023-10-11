Could Missouri voters change the state's abortion ban?

Proponents of abortion rights in Missouri are energized to repeal one of the strictest abortion bans in the nation. But they’ve run into two obstacles: Disagreement over what the proposal should actually do and legal efforts that could run out the clock. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports.

Taxpayers across Kansas voiced concerns at public hearings this fall in the wake of another year of large property tax increases. Lawmakers in Topeka are taking notice, which could lead to more changes to tax laws, including a potential constitutional amendment. Kansas News Service reporters Dylan Lysen and Joe Bluebaugh discsus.

