Kansas City Today

Missouri is going on a bear hunt

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published October 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Two years ago, the Missouri Department of Conservation allowed bear hunting for the first time, following decades of work to rebuild the state’s population.

This is only the third year in Missouri’s modern history that hunters can get permits to shoot black bears. The species was nearly driven out of the state a century ago, but have rebounded in the last few decades thanks to conservation efforts. The 10-day hunt is capped at 40 bears so it doesn't hurt population growth. KCUR's George Russell tells Nomin Ujiyediin what we should know about bear hunting in Missouri.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

