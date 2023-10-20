Missouri is going on a bear hunt

This is only the third year in Missouri’s modern history that hunters can get permits to shoot black bears. The species was nearly driven out of the state a century ago, but have rebounded in the last few decades thanks to conservation efforts. The 10-day hunt is capped at 40 bears so it doesn't hurt population growth. KCUR's George Russell tells Nomin Ujiyediin what we should know about bear hunting in Missouri.

