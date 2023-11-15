Harassment is driving away Kansas election officials

Nearly one-third of Kansas election officials have left their position in the last four years amid harassment and criticism fueled by unsubstantiated voting fraud claims. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports that the continued scrutiny may cause additional stress in 2024.

An artist and fabricator in Louisburg, Kansas, spent a decade working in the studio of a famous New Orleans artist — Ida Kohlmeyer. The fabricator, G. Paul Lucas, is now the go-to repairman for any of Kohlmeyer's damaged work. KCUR's Julie Denesha has more on the artist.

