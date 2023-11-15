© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Harassment is driving away Kansas election officials

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna SchmidtByron J. Love
Published November 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Unsubstantiated voter fraud claims and harassment are making it harder to be an election official in Kansas. Plus: A Louisburg, Kansas, fabricator is known for his world-class sculpture restorations.

Nearly one-third of Kansas election officials have left their position in the last four years amid harassment and criticism fueled by unsubstantiated voting fraud claims. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports that the continued scrutiny may cause additional stress in 2024.

An artist and fabricator in Louisburg, Kansas, spent a decade working in the studio of a famous New Orleans artist — Ida Kohlmeyer. The fabricator, G. Paul Lucas, is now the go-to repairman for any of Kohlmeyer's damaged work. KCUR's Julie Denesha has more on the artist.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today voter fraudElectionsMissouri elections 2024Arts & CulturelouisburgNew Orleans
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
