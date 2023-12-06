© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Why a Kansas City school nearly lost its charter

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna SchmidtByron J. Love
Published December 6, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Kansas City’s Genesis School taught at-risk students for years, then it nearly lost its charter. The near-miss raised larger questions about what success and accountability looks like in Missouri. Plus: a USDA program gives a second chance to food that stores won’t sell — but is perfectly good to eat.

Genesis School in Kansas City lost its charter earlier this year, with the Missouri Charter Public School Commission citing low test scores. After an appeals process, the school reopened, but as KCUR's Jodi Fortino explores, what a charter school can be and who it serves remains an open question.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm to Food Bank is trying to cut down on waste by connecting local farmers and food pantries. However, its future depends on how much funding is included for the program in the next farm bill. Harvest Public Media's Peter Meslin reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt, Byron J. Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

charter schools, educational equity, school, food insecurity, agriculture, food waste, USDA, farming, education, Kansas City Public Schools
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host.
See stories by Anna Schmidt
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Byron J. Love
