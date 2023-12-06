Why a Kansas City school nearly lost its charter

Genesis School in Kansas City lost its charter earlier this year, with the Missouri Charter Public School Commission citing low test scores. After an appeals process, the school reopened, but as KCUR's Jodi Fortino explores, what a charter school can be and who it serves remains an open question.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm to Food Bank is trying to cut down on waste by connecting local farmers and food pantries. However, its future depends on how much funding is included for the program in the next farm bill. Harvest Public Media's Peter Meslin reports.

