Kansas City Today

Kansas City's restaurant association gets its first Black president

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna SchmidtByron J. Love
Published December 7, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST
This month, Alan Kneeland becomes the first Black president of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association. He's the co-owner of The Combine, a pizza restaurant at the corner of 30th Street and Troost Avenue.

Alan Kneeland, co-owner of The Combine on Troost Avenue in Kansas City, is the first Black president of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association.

As the local restaurant industry considers how to thrive in the coming years, Kneeland says he wants to be a part of change moving forward. Kneeland spoke to KCUR's Up To Date about the role.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt, Byron J. Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Up to DaterestaurantsPizzaFood & Drinkblack-owned businessesTroost Avenue
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
