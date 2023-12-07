Kansas City's restaurant association gets its first Black president

Alan Kneeland, co-owner of The Combine on Troost Avenue in Kansas City, is the first Black president of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association.

As the local restaurant industry considers how to thrive in the coming years, Kneeland says he wants to be a part of change moving forward. Kneeland spoke to KCUR's Up To Date about the role.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt, Byron J. Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate