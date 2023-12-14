© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Will a Kansas City baker win this Food Network competition?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published December 14, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Sara Siegele, owner of Fountain City Sweets in Olathe, will appear in an episode of Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge" set to air on Dec. 21. “I couldn’t believe it," Siegele says about being asked to compete.

Sara Siegele, owner of Fountain City Sweets in Olathe, is one of four bakers to compete in an episode of “Christmas Cookie Challenge” on the Food Network on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Siegel spoke with Steve Kraske with KCUR's Up To Date about the baking competition.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
