Will a Kansas City baker win this Food Network competition?

Sara Siegele, owner of Fountain City Sweets in Olathe, is one of four bakers to compete in an episode of “Christmas Cookie Challenge” on the Food Network on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Siegel spoke with Steve Kraske with KCUR's Up To Date about the baking competition.

