Up To Date

A Kansas City baker will compete on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth ErbHalle Jackson
Published December 8, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A set of holiday sugar cookies, in the shape of houses and Christmas trees rest on a table. The cookies decorated with pink, blue and green pastels, and feature wreaths and garlands.
Sara Siegele
/
Fountain City Sweets
Sara Siegele, owner of Fountain City Sweets, will appear in Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge" baking competition. The show will air December 21.

Sara Siegele, owner of Fountain City Sweets in Olathe, will appear in an episode of Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge" set to air on Dec. 21. “I couldn’t believe it," Siegele says about being asked to compete.

When Sara Siegle first got the email from the Food Network asking her to audition for a baking competition, she was shocked.

“I actually thought it was spam to begin with,” Siegle said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Siegele, owner of Fountain City Sweets in Olathe, Kansas, followed up anyway, and eventually was cast. Her episode of “Christmas Cookie Challenge” will air Dec. 21 on the Food Network.

Four bakers, including Siegele, will compete in two Christmas movie-themed challenges for $10,000 and the Golden Ornament.

And as for how she did? “You’re just gonna have to watch it with the rest of us,” she told KCUR's Up To Date.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Erb
Elizabeth Erb is a production intern for KCUR 89.3's Up To Date. She is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School and the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater Actor Training Program. You can email her at eerb@kcur.org.
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
