A Kansas City baker will compete on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'

When Sara Siegle first got the email from the Food Network asking her to audition for a baking competition, she was shocked.

“I actually thought it was spam to begin with,” Siegle said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Siegele, owner of Fountain City Sweets in Olathe, Kansas, followed up anyway, and eventually was cast. Her episode of “Christmas Cookie Challenge” will air Dec. 21 on the Food Network.

Four bakers, including Siegele, will compete in two Christmas movie-themed challenges for $10,000 and the Golden Ornament.

And as for how she did? “You’re just gonna have to watch it with the rest of us,” she told KCUR's Up To Date.

