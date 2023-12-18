A lot of Kansans want legal weed. Ty Masterson doesn't

Next month, Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover, will begin his fourth session as president of the Kansas Senate, where he has often found himself to oppose many of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s priorities. Perhaps more than other Kansan, he’s stood in the way of legalizing marijuana in the state, for medical or any other purposes.

With the bill expected to be back for debate this year, Masterson spoke with Steve Kraske on Up To Date about his priorities for the new legislative session.

