A lot of Kansans want legal weed. Ty Masterson doesn't

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published December 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
When the 2024 Kansas Legislative session returns to Topeka next month, they are expected to once again debate cannabis. Republican Senate President Ty Masterson says he's against full legalization — even though a large majority of Kansans say they want it.

Next month, Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover, will begin his fourth session as president of the Kansas Senate, where he has often found himself to oppose many of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s priorities. Perhaps more than other Kansan, he’s stood in the way of legalizing marijuana in the state, for medical or any other purposes.

With the bill expected to be back for debate this year, Masterson spoke with Steve Kraske on Up To Date about his priorities for the new legislative session.

