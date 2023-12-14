© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas Senate president says he's open to discussing medical marijuana — but not recreational

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth RuizZach Wilson
Published December 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Republican Senate President Ty Masterson speaks to someone out of frame.
Blaise Mesa
/
Kansas News Service
Senate President Ty Masterson fought a bill last year that would have legalized medical marijuana because he said it was too close to fully legalizing pot recreationally.

Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka for the 2024 legislative session next month, and cannabis may be on the topic list. While Republican Senate President Ty Masterson is opposed to fully legalizing weed in Kansas, he says he's open to a discussion about medical marijuana.

During the upcoming legislative session in Kansas, medical marijuana is expected to be back for debate. Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover, fought the bill last year because he said it was too close to fully legalizing marijuana in the Sunflower State.

However, Masterson told KCUR's Up To Date on Wednesday that he is open to a discussion.

"I'm actually open to true medical marijuana or to palliative care. I am open to that. I am not saying no," said Masterson. "I'm just saying we don't have any real studies on dosing and distribution."

In the latest Kansas Speaks poll, 67% of respondents said they'd support legalizing marijuana for recreational use, not just for medicinal reasons.

