Kansas Senate president says he's open to discussing medical marijuana — but not recreational

During the upcoming legislative session in Kansas, medical marijuana is expected to be back for debate. Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover, fought the bill last year because he said it was too close to fully legalizing marijuana in the Sunflower State.

However, Masterson told KCUR's Up To Date on Wednesday that he is open to a discussion.

"I'm actually open to true medical marijuana or to palliative care. I am open to that. I am not saying no," said Masterson. "I'm just saying we don't have any real studies on dosing and distribution."

In the latest Kansas Speaks poll, 67% of respondents said they'd support legalizing marijuana for recreational use, not just for medicinal reasons.

