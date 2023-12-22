© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

100 years of Russell Stover

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published December 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
As Russell Stover turns 100, the Kansas City tradition is still sparking joy. Plus: Musicians have been spreading holiday cheer on Kansas City's streetcar.

Russell and Clara Stover created their heritage chocolate brand in 1923. A century later, the Kansas City-based company is still making memories. KCUR's Laura Ziegler uncovers the secret to its longevity.

During the Kansas City Streetcar's Holiday Jam, live music fills the Union Station- or River Market-bound cars with holiday cheer. KCUR's Julie Denesha took a ride to talk with the musicians who make the magic happen.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
