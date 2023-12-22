100 years of Russell Stover

Russell and Clara Stover created their heritage chocolate brand in 1923. A century later, the Kansas City-based company is still making memories. KCUR's Laura Ziegler uncovers the secret to its longevity.

During the Kansas City Streetcar's Holiday Jam, live music fills the Union Station- or River Market-bound cars with holiday cheer. KCUR's Julie Denesha took a ride to talk with the musicians who make the magic happen.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

