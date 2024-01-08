What to watch as Kansas’ 2024 legislative session begins

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly continues to fight for Medicaid expansion despite a significant roadblock: the state legislature’s GOP supermajority. Conversations about a flat income tax could be on the docket, a concept that Kelly has previously vetoed.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with the Kansas News Service's Dylan Lysen to hear what fights could continue into 2024.

