Kansas City Today

What to watch as Kansas’ 2024 legislative session begins

By Brian Ellison,
Trevor Grandin
Published January 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
With an election year underway, Kansas' 2024 legislative session is gearing up to be a big one. Medicaid expansion, school choice and tax cuts are expected to take up space as the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate push back against Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s priorities.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly continues to fight for Medicaid expansion despite a significant roadblock: the state legislature’s GOP supermajority. Conversations about a flat income tax could be on the docket, a concept that Kelly has previously vetoed.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with the Kansas News Service's Dylan Lysen to hear what fights could continue into 2024.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
