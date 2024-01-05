© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

What to expect during the 2024 legislative sessions in Kansas and Missouri

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published January 5, 2024 at 9:12 AM CST
The rotunda of the Kansas State Capitol Building in Topeka, Kansas.
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR
The rotunda of the Kansas State Capitol Building in Topeka, Kansas.

Missouri's 2024 legislative session is already underway in Jefferson City, and Kansas lawmakers are set to convene in Topeka next week. Here's what to expect from state legislators this year.

Lawmakers on both sides of the state line are heading to their state capitals as the legislatures of Missouri and Kansas convene for their 2024 sessions.

Big topics of discussion in Kansas will likely include Medicaid expansion, tax cuts and school choice laws. Meanwhile, the Missouri GOP will look to avoid the internal gridlock and dysfunction that defined its 2023 session and prevented much from getting done.

KCUR's Up To Date spoke with political reporters from both states to hear about what they'll be watching this year in Topeka and Jefferson City.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
