What to expect during the 2024 legislative sessions in Kansas and Missouri

Lawmakers on both sides of the state line are heading to their state capitals as the legislatures of Missouri and Kansas convene for their 2024 sessions.

Big topics of discussion in Kansas will likely include Medicaid expansion, tax cuts and school choice laws. Meanwhile, the Missouri GOP will look to avoid the internal gridlock and dysfunction that defined its 2023 session and prevented much from getting done.

KCUR's Up To Date spoke with political reporters from both states to hear about what they'll be watching this year in Topeka and Jefferson City.

