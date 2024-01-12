© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas police are getting money meant for addiction treatment

By Laura Ziegler,
Trevor Grandin
Published January 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Millions of dollars have flowed into the state of Kansas from opioid settlement funds, which are supposed to go to treatment and prevention. So why are police getting a lot of that money? Plus: A Kansas City musician who turned his grief over his parents' deaths into art.

Kansas is expected to recieve more than $340 million over the next 18 years from opioid settlements. So far, much of that money has gone to state and local law enforcement agencies. KMUW's Kylie Cameron reports on the criticism law enforcement faces for how it handles drug crimes.

After Kansas City musician Collin Thomas lost both of his parents in the same year, he turned to music to express his grief. KCUR's Julie Denesha reports on Thomas' new four-hour-long music piece that took two years to complete.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

HealthOpioidsdrugsdrug abuseKansaspolicelaw enforcementpublic healthArts & CultureVisual artsMusicDeathLocal musicArt
Laura Ziegler
I partner with communities to uncover the ignored or misrepresented stories by listening and letting communities help identify and shape a narrative. My work brings new voices, sounds, and an authentic sense of place to our coverage of the Kansas City region. My goal is to tell stories on the radio, online, on social media and through face to face conversations that enhance civic dialogue and provide solutions.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
