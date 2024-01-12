Kansas police are getting money meant for addiction treatment

Kansas is expected to recieve more than $340 million over the next 18 years from opioid settlements. So far, much of that money has gone to state and local law enforcement agencies. KMUW's Kylie Cameron reports on the criticism law enforcement faces for how it handles drug crimes.

After Kansas City musician Collin Thomas lost both of his parents in the same year, he turned to music to express his grief. KCUR's Julie Denesha reports on Thomas' new four-hour-long music piece that took two years to complete.

