Find a list of school closings and delays in the Kansas City area here.
Kansas City Today

Profiting from blight in Kansas City

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published January 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Kansas City neighborhood groups use a Missouri law to take control of empty homes with the hopes of breathing new life into them. But the law is also being used to buy up cheap houses and sell them for a profit. Plus: This weekend's Chiefs game will see a match up of two elite quarterbacks who can run as well as they can throw.

Missouri's Abandoned Housing Act has allowed many neighborhood groups to take possession of abandoned homes and turn them into productive ones. KCUR's Celisa Calacal reports on the worries that outside nonprofits, with no interest in Kansas City communities, are using the law for financial gain.

The upcoming Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills will pit two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL against each other: Josh Allen of the Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs. KCUR's Greg Echlin highlights the two quarterbacks who are known for more than their throwing arms.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

