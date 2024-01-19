Profiting from blight in Kansas City

Missouri's Abandoned Housing Act has allowed many neighborhood groups to take possession of abandoned homes and turn them into productive ones. KCUR's Celisa Calacal reports on the worries that outside nonprofits, with no interest in Kansas City communities, are using the law for financial gain.

The upcoming Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills will pit two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL against each other: Josh Allen of the Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs. KCUR's Greg Echlin highlights the two quarterbacks who are known for more than their throwing arms.

