Chiefs parade shooting: What we know right now

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published February 14, 2024 at 8:31 PM CST
At least one person is dead and 22 people injured after a shooting at Union Station, marking a quick and tragic end to the Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade and rally. Kansas City police have detained three suspects in connection with the shooting.

As of Wednesday evening, one person is dead and 22 have sustained gunshot injuries. Even more people were injured in the rush to get out of Union Station after the shooting started. Kansas City Police say they’re still collecting information on victims. Children’s Mercy Hospital says a few of the injured are children.

KCUR has the latest updates and information at KCUR.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Chiefsgun violence
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
