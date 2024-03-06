© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Campaign to legalize abortion in Missouri faces a big GOP hurdle

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published March 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Missouri advocates are trying to gather 171,000 signatures for a ballot measure to legalize abortion, but even with a large amount of cash and enthusiasm, the Missouri General Assembly could get in their way. Plus: People in older, more affordable Kansas homes are more likely to lose power, and there's no easy fix.

Backers of the abortion legalization initiative need roughly 171,000 signatures by early May to make it onto the Missouri ballot. But Republicans in the Missouri General Assembly want to make any abortion measure much more difficult to pass. Jason Rosenbaum with St. Louis Public Radio reports on the potential remaining barriers for Missouri advocates.

Older neighborhoods with overhead power lines face more power outages than newer, wealthier neighborhoods that have buried ones. That’s led to frustration from Kansas residents who want more reliable service. They also believe there is an easy solution: bury the overhead power lines. Dylen Lysen with the Kansas News Service reports.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
