Campaign to legalize abortion in Missouri faces a big GOP hurdle

Backers of the abortion legalization initiative need roughly 171,000 signatures by early May to make it onto the Missouri ballot. But Republicans in the Missouri General Assembly want to make any abortion measure much more difficult to pass. Jason Rosenbaum with St. Louis Public Radio reports on the potential remaining barriers for Missouri advocates.

Older neighborhoods with overhead power lines face more power outages than newer, wealthier neighborhoods that have buried ones. That’s led to frustration from Kansas residents who want more reliable service. They also believe there is an easy solution: bury the overhead power lines. Dylen Lysen with the Kansas News Service reports.

