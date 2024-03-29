© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Kansas City students lobby Missouri for more arts funding

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published March 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Every year, Kansas City artists and students head to Jefferson City for Arts Advocacy Day, a chance to remind Missouri lawmakers about their crafts and why it should be funded. Plus: A new book on the Kansas City Royals digs up forgotten stories about the team.

Each year, arts groups from across Missouri gather in Jefferson City to lobby lawmakers for arts funding. KCUR’s Julie Denesha tagged along with some Kansas City students learning to speak up for the arts.

Voters will decide April 2 whether the Kansas City Royals can use tax money to help build a new stadium. It means many in the metro are focused on the franchise’s future. But FOX4’s Matt Stewart is putting politics aside with his new book called “The Kansas City Royals: An Illustrated Timeline.” It looks all the way back to the city’s first baseball team in 1884. Kansas City Public Library’s Anne Kniggendorf talked to Stewart about some lesser-known Royals stories.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today MissouriArts & CultureArtAdvocacyJefferson CityKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City RoyalsRoyals stadium proposalKansas City History
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now