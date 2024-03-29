Kansas City students lobby Missouri for more arts funding

Each year, arts groups from across Missouri gather in Jefferson City to lobby lawmakers for arts funding. KCUR’s Julie Denesha tagged along with some Kansas City students learning to speak up for the arts.

Voters will decide April 2 whether the Kansas City Royals can use tax money to help build a new stadium. It means many in the metro are focused on the franchise’s future. But FOX4’s Matt Stewart is putting politics aside with his new book called “The Kansas City Royals: An Illustrated Timeline.” It looks all the way back to the city’s first baseball team in 1884. Kansas City Public Library’s Anne Kniggendorf talked to Stewart about some lesser-known Royals stories.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate