Jackson County rejects stadium tax

Missouri voters delivered some surprises on Election Day, shooting down a controversial stadium sales tax and changing the makeup of some local school boards.

Also, people incarcerated at a federal prison in Kansas haven’t seen their families in weeks. It’s because of an investigation into a possible gun that was brought into the prison. Kansas News Service Reporter Dylan Lysen has been covering this story. He told editor Stephen Koranda how that’s affected incarcerated people and their loved ones.

