Jackson County rejects stadium tax
Voters soundly rejected the question that would have extended a 3/8th-cent stadium sales tax for 40 years and allowed the teams to use it to fund the Royals' proposed downtown ballpark and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium. Plus, families of the people incarcerated at Leavenworth are worried as visits and phone calls have been cut off.
Missouri voters delivered some surprises on Election Day, shooting down a controversial stadium sales tax and changing the makeup of some local school boards.
Also, people incarcerated at a federal prison in Kansas haven’t seen their families in weeks. It’s because of an investigation into a possible gun that was brought into the prison. Kansas News Service Reporter Dylan Lysen has been covering this story. He told editor Stephen Koranda how that’s affected incarcerated people and their loved ones.
