Jackson County rejects stadium tax

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published April 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Voters soundly rejected the question that would have extended a 3/8th-cent stadium sales tax for 40 years and allowed the teams to use it to fund the Royals' proposed downtown ballpark and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium. Plus, families of the people incarcerated at Leavenworth are worried as visits and phone calls have been cut off.

Missouri voters delivered some surprises on Election Day, shooting down a controversial stadium sales tax and changing the makeup of some local school boards.

Also, people incarcerated at a federal prison in Kansas haven’t seen their families in weeks. It’s because of an investigation into a possible gun that was brought into the prison. Kansas News Service Reporter Dylan Lysen has been covering this story. He told editor Stephen Koranda how that’s affected incarcerated people and their loved ones.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today ElectionsMissouri elections 2024Kansas elections 2024Royals stadium proposalKansas City RoyalsKansas City ChiefsSchool Board ElectionsLeavenworthfederal prisonprisons
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
