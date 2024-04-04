Royals and Chiefs lost their sales tax vote. So what's next?

On Tuesday night, the voters of Jackson County rejected a tax that would have funded renovations to Arrowhead Stadium and the construction of a new Kansas City Royals stadium in the Crossroads.

The Royals have said they don’t want to stay at Kauffman Stadium, and it’s possible they could seek other funding options for building downtown, bring back a vote on the tax in the future or move to another location.

KCUR’s Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, and later with Tara Raghuveer, founder of the tenants' rights group KC Tenants, which campaigned against the tax.

