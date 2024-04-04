© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Royals and Chiefs lost their sales tax vote. So what's next?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published April 4, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Jackson County voters decided against extending a sales tax to fund a new baseball stadium downtown and renovations at Arrowhead, by a margin of 58 to 42%. What happens next with Kansas City and the teams?

On Tuesday night, the voters of Jackson County rejected a tax that would have funded renovations to Arrowhead Stadium and the construction of a new Kansas City Royals stadium in the Crossroads.

The Royals have said they don’t want to stay at Kauffman Stadium, and it’s possible they could seek other funding options for building downtown, bring back a vote on the tax in the future or move to another location.

KCUR’s Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, and later with Tara Raghuveer, founder of the tenants' rights group KC Tenants, which campaigned against the tax.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Royals stadium proposalArrowhead StadiumKauffman StadiumKansas City ChiefsKansas City RoyalsQuinton LucasCrossroadssales taxkc tenants
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
David McKeel
See stories by David McKeel
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now