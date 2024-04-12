Kansas City created the original Oreo

Before Oreos, there was the Hydrox, the original sandwich cookie, created by Kansas City’s own Jacob Loose. After disappearing for years, Hydrox are back on the shelf — but only if you know where to look.

Mackenzie Martin, from the KCUR podcast A People's History of Kansas City, sets the record straight.

