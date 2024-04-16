This Kansas teacher says that schools need more protection

Just a few days after this school year started, Dave Clark, then athletic director at Wichita West High School, was standing in a hallway when a fight broke out. In his effort to stop the fight, Clark was knocked unconscious. Suzanne Perez with the Kansas News Service has the story on how the injuries he endured would end up costing him his job.

It's tough to make a living in Sylvan Grove, Kansas, and not the most obvious place to buy a restaurant. But that’s exactly what Grant Wagner did three years ago when he took over Fly Boy's Brewery & Eats.

These days, on Fly Boy’s busiest nights, Wagner says they’ll serve 300 people, more than the entire population of Sylvan Grove. KCUR's Frank Morris explores why the small town restaurant is such a hit.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.