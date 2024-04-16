© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
This Kansas teacher says that schools need more protection

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published April 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Although most Kansas schools prepare students and staff for intruders with active-shooter drills, they don't train teachers how to deal with more common violence on campus. Plus: In a Kansas county that’s lost more than half of its population, one restaurant offers a renewed sense of hope — and a cheeseburger worth driving for.

Just a few days after this school year started, Dave Clark, then athletic director at Wichita West High School, was standing in a hallway when a fight broke out. In his effort to stop the fight, Clark was knocked unconscious. Suzanne Perez with the Kansas News Service has the story on how the injuries he endured would end up costing him his job.

It's tough to make a living in Sylvan Grove, Kansas, and not the most obvious place to buy a restaurant. But that’s exactly what Grant Wagner did three years ago when he took over Fly Boy's Brewery & Eats.

These days, on Fly Boy’s busiest nights, Wagner says they’ll serve 300 people, more than the entire population of Sylvan Grove. KCUR's Frank Morris explores why the small town restaurant is such a hit.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas News Service education high school teachers school discipline Food & Drink Rural development restaurants local food rural
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
