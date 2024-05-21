© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Why is it so hard to find Black sperm donors?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published May 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Black women hoping to conceive using donor sperm often have to choose a donor from a different race or put their fertility journey on hold because of a shortage of Black sperm donors. One woman tells us her story. Plus: Parts of Missouri, Kansas and other Midwest states are still in drought, despite recent rains.

For people trying to conceive using donated sperm, finding a Black sperm donor can be really hard. In some cases, it’s impossible. Researchers at the University of Kansas are trying to identify why the shortage exists. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service has more.

Planting is well underway across the Midwest. But farmers are still grappling with dry conditions that led to lower than normal corn yields last fall. This is the third year of a near historic drought for parts of the Corn Belt. As Harvest Public Media’s Grant Winterer reports, producers are making adjustments as this growing season begins.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today African AmericansBlack womenReproductive rightsHealthdiversitywomen's healthfarmingFarm economydroughtHarvest Public Media
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
