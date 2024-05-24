© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Good luck taking public transit to a Kansas City Current game

By Madeline Fox,
Byron J. Love
Published May 24, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Kansas City Current's new riverfront stadium was built with a small, expensive parking lot for a reason: to encourage fans to use other types of transit. But as KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates reports, the city’s public transportation infrastructure hasn’t caught up.

Exciting and eccentric entertainment hits the streets of Lawrence this weekend at the Busker Fest. KPR's Tom Parkinson spoke with producer Richard Renner and the festival's music coordinator, Larry “Tal” Carter.

Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a news editor for KCUR.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
