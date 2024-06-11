Marking Kansas City's Womontown

In the 1990s, a group of queer Kansas City women were fed up with harassment and housing discrimination. So, they transformed 12 city blocks in the Longfellow neighborhood into a radical enclave by and for women called Womontown.

On June 13, the city and the Gay and Lesbian Archive of Mid-America will unveil a historical marker plaque highlighting the significance of the neighborhood and what happened there.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Sue Moreno, one of the neighborhood members during Womontown's heyday, about its lasting influence.

