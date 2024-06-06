© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A new Kansas City historic marker plaque will honor the iconic Womontown community

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published June 6, 2024 at 1:55 PM CDT
A new plaque in Kansas City's Longfellow neighborhood will highlight the Womontown community of the late 1980's and early 90's.
Andrea Nedelsky and Mary Ann Hopper
A new plaque in Kansas City's Longfellow neighborhood will highlight the Womontown community of the late 1980s and early 90s.

Kansas City, with help from the Gay and Lesbian Archives of Mid-America, will unveil a historical marker next Thursday in the Longfellow neighborhood highlighting the historic Womontown community that once lived there.

In the 1990s, a group of queer Kansas City women were fed up with harassment and housing discrimination. So, they transformed 12 city blocks in the Longfellow neighborhood into a radical enclave by and for women called Womontown.

On June 13, the city and the Gay and Lesbian Archives of Mid-America will unveil a historical marker plaque highlighting the significance of the neighborhood and what happened there.

Sue Moreno, an active member of the Womontown community during its heyday, told KCUR that the plaque is a dream come true.

"A lot of people still have not heard of Womontown, and we were right in the urban core right up from Crown Center at that time. It was not the luxury that it is now. But, it afforded us to be able to get together as a group and also have equity and financial stability," Moreno said.

  • Sue Moreno

Womontown Historic Marker Installation, 4 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at the corner of 27th Ter. and Charlotte St., Kansas City, Missouri 64109.

