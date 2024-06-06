A new Kansas City historic marker plaque will honor the iconic Womontown community

In the 1990s, a group of queer Kansas City women were fed up with harassment and housing discrimination. So, they transformed 12 city blocks in the Longfellow neighborhood into a radical enclave by and for women called Womontown.

On June 13, the city and the Gay and Lesbian Archives of Mid-America will unveil a historical marker plaque highlighting the significance of the neighborhood and what happened there.

Sue Moreno, an active member of the Womontown community during its heyday, told KCUR that the plaque is a dream come true.

"A lot of people still have not heard of Womontown, and we were right in the urban core right up from Crown Center at that time. It was not the luxury that it is now. But, it afforded us to be able to get together as a group and also have equity and financial stability," Moreno said.



Womontown Historic Marker Installation, 4 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at the corner of 27th Ter. and Charlotte St., Kansas City, Missouri 64109.