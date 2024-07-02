© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Two perspectives on voting from Kansas Citians

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published July 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
In one corner of Wyandotte County, only about 3% of voters participated in the last election — and it's not because they don't care. Plus: We'll hear from a newly-naturalized American citizen in Kansas City who's excited about their first chance to vote this year.

National elections are dominating the news, but the Kansas City area has state and local elections, where turnout is routinely much lower. In the first of a series talking to eligible voters in our area, KCUR’s Laura Ziegler went to one of the lowest turnout precincts in Wyandotte County to ask nonvoters: Why?

Nearly 900,000 immigrants and refugees became U.S. citizens in 2023, and the rapidly growing demographic could impact elections. KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV has the story of one newly naturalized citizen in the Kansas City metro, voting for the first time to make her voice heard in American democracy.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags
Kansas City Today votingVoter turnoutVoter registrationvotersimmigration
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
