Kansas City Today

The end of Kansas City's free expungement clinic

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published July 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Law students at UMKC's Expungement Clinic helped nearly 60 people clear their criminal records, giving them better opportunities for jobs and housing. But the clinic's funding has run out. Plus: Foster group homes are meant for youth with significant behavioral and mental health issues, but Missouri doesn't have enough beds for girls.

As many as 2 million people in Missouri have some sort of criminal record. That can prevent people from getting jobs or homes after they’ve done their time. KCUR’s Brandon Azim tells us about a UMKC program that helped some Kansas Citians get their lives back on track — until its funding ran out and it had to close.

When a child enters the foster care system, the primary goal is to place them with a family member. But when the foster child has significant behavioral or mental health conditions, they are placed in a residential facility with staff trained in specialized treatment. In Iowa and Missouri, there is ample space for boys in those centers, but not for girls. The Midwest Newsroom’s Kristofor Husted reports.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
