The end of Kansas City's free expungement clinic

Law students at UMKC's Expungement Clinic helped nearly 60 people clear their criminal records, giving them better opportunities for jobs and housing. But the clinic's funding has run out. Plus: Foster group homes are meant for youth with significant behavioral and mental health issues, but Missouri doesn't have enough beds for girls.

As many as 2 million people in Missouri have some sort of criminal record. That can prevent people from getting jobs or homes after they’ve done their time. KCUR’s Brandon Azim tells us about a UMKC program that helped some Kansas Citians get their lives back on track — until its funding ran out and it had to close.

When a child enters the foster care system, the primary goal is to place them with a family member. But when the foster child has significant behavioral or mental health conditions, they are placed in a residential facility with staff trained in specialized treatment. In Iowa and Missouri, there is ample space for boys in those centers, but not for girls. The Midwest Newsroom’s Kristofor Husted reports.

