A fight over staffing at Kansas nursing homes

New rules from the Biden administration will force most Kansas nursing homes to hire more staff, and owners aren’t happy. Plus: The USDA's new program SUN Bucks doles out $40 per month over the summer for each eligible child. However, 13 states turned down the funding.

By 2027, a majority of Kansas nursing homes will need to hire more staff to comply with new federal rules designed to reduce neglect. Nursing home owners say it could put them out of business. But as Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports, advocates say the new rules don’t go far enough.

Summer break can be the hungriest time of the year for children who rely on free and reduced lunch at school. This year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture also rolled out a new program called SUN Bucks to provide eligible families $120 per child for groceries over the summer months. But Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope reports that 13 states opted out of the program — leaving almost 10 million children without food benefits.

