Kansas City Today

A Democratic face-off in Kansas City, Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published July 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
20-year-old Ephren Taylor III is running in the Democratic primary for the Kansas Senate's 4th District, challenging longtime incumbent state Sen. David Haley. In a KCUR debate, the two candidates clashed on taxes and whether the state should bring over the Chiefs.

Steve Kraske spoke with the candidates about the issues they say are impacting their district — which includes parts of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County — and the state of Kansas.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas Senate Kansas' 4th District Wyandotte County
