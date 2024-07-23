A Democratic face-off in Kansas City, Kansas

20-year-old Ephren Taylor III is running in the Democratic primary for the Kansas Senate's 4th District, challenging longtime incumbent state Sen. David Haley. In a KCUR debate, the two candidates clashed on taxes and whether the state should bring over the Chiefs.

Steve Kraske spoke with the candidates about the issues they say are impacting their district — which includes parts of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County — and the state of Kansas.

