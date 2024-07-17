© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas Senate District 4 primary debate: Democrats David Haley and Ephren Taylor III

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published July 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ephren Taylor III (left) and Kansas State Senator David Haley (right) on KCUR's Up To Date
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR
Ephren Taylor III (left) and Kansas State Senator David Haley (right) on KCUR's Up To Date

Incumbent Kansas state Sen. David Haley and Ephren Taylor III are facing off in the 2024 Democratic primary for the 4th Senate District. The candidates joined KCUR's Up To Date for a debate on the issues facing their district and the Sunflower State at large.

20-year-old Ephren Taylor III is challenging a decades-long incumbent, Kansas state Sen. David Haley, in the Democratic primary for the 4th District Senate seat — which includes parts of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County.

There are no Republican candidates running in this district, so the winner of the Democrat primary on August 6 will in all likelihood win the seat in November.

Kansas Senate District 4
Kansas Senate District 4 covers parts of northeastern Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County. Incumbent David Haley, a Democrat, is running for another four-year term. This article is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Haley and Taylor debated the issues impacting the 4th District.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
