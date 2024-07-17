Kansas Senate District 4 primary debate: Democrats David Haley and Ephren Taylor III
Incumbent Kansas state Sen. David Haley and Ephren Taylor III are facing off in the 2024 Democratic primary for the 4th Senate District. The candidates joined KCUR's Up To Date for a debate on the issues facing their district and the Sunflower State at large.
On KCUR's Up To Date, Haley and Taylor debated the issues impacting the 4th District.
- Kansas State Sen. David Haley, candidate for Kansas' 4th Senate District
- Ephren Taylor III, candidate for Kansas' 4th Senate District