Kids are ‘not the same’ after Super Bowl parade shooting

Ten of the 24 people injured by bullets at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting were younger than 18. Six months later, those survivors respond differently to loud noises, celebrations and things they used to love to do. Plus, what rising cases of bird flu in dairy cattle mean for people selling and drinking raw milk.

Six months ago, thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans went to Union Station to celebrate the Super Bowl victory. Twenty-four left with bullet wounds, nearly half of whom were under 18. Countless more children experienced the trauma first-hand. These kids continue to endure fear, anger and sleep problems. KCUR’s Peggy Lowe and KFF Health News's Bram Sable-Smith report.

Raw milk has seen a rise in popularity in recent years. More than 30 states allow its sale for human consumption in some form, including Missouri and Kansas. But food safety officials have long warned of the risks of drinking unpasteurized milk. Now an outbreak of bird flu in dairy cattle has raised new health concerns. Harvest Public Media’s Skyler Rossi reports on what that means for people producing and drinking raw milk.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.