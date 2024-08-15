© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kids are ‘not the same’ after Super Bowl parade shooting

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published August 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ten of the 24 people injured by bullets at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting were younger than 18. Six months later, those survivors respond differently to loud noises, celebrations and things they used to love to do. Plus, what rising cases of bird flu in dairy cattle mean for people selling and drinking raw milk.

Six months ago, thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans went to Union Station to celebrate the Super Bowl victory. Twenty-four left with bullet wounds, nearly half of whom were under 18. Countless more children experienced the trauma first-hand. These kids continue to endure fear, anger and sleep problems. KCUR’s Peggy Lowe and KFF Health News's Bram Sable-Smith report.

Raw milk has seen a rise in popularity in recent years. More than 30 states allow its sale for human consumption in some form, including Missouri and Kansas. But food safety officials have long warned of the risks of drinking unpasteurized milk. Now an outbreak of bird flu in dairy cattle has raised new health concerns. Harvest Public Media’s Skyler Rossi reports on what that means for people producing and drinking raw milk.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City ChiefsChiefs parade shootinggun violenceagricultureraw milkmilkvotersbird flu
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
