Kansas City Today

Kansas Citians are desperate for an end to thefts and break-ins

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published September 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
With over 5,000 reported car thefts in Kansas City this year, frustrated residents are demanding elected officials and law enforcement to find solutions. Plus: A $10 million federal grant will be used to improve safety on Prospect Avenue, one of the city's most dangerous roads.

The death of a beloved Kansas City chef after he tried to intervene in an alleged car theft has brought calls for the city to do something about property crimes to a fever pitch. The city has seen a wave of car thefts and break-ins at local businesses this summer. KCUR's Madeline Fox spoke to local government reporter Celisa Calacal about the problem, and what's being done to solve it.

Prospect Avenue is one of Kansas City's 10 most dangerous roads for fatal car crashes. On Up To Date, KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates explains to host Steve Kraske how a new federal grant will aim to fund sidewalks, curb extensions, lighting and other safety measures.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)car theftauto theftproperty crimecrimePublic SafetysafetypedestriansProspect Avenue
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
