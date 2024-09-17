Kansas Citians are desperate for an end to thefts and break-ins

With over 5,000 reported car thefts in Kansas City this year, frustrated residents are demanding elected officials and law enforcement to find solutions. Plus: A $10 million federal grant will be used to improve safety on Prospect Avenue, one of the city's most dangerous roads.

The death of a beloved Kansas City chef after he tried to intervene in an alleged car theft has brought calls for the city to do something about property crimes to a fever pitch. The city has seen a wave of car thefts and break-ins at local businesses this summer. KCUR's Madeline Fox spoke to local government reporter Celisa Calacal about the problem, and what's being done to solve it.

Prospect Avenue is one of Kansas City's 10 most dangerous roads for fatal car crashes. On Up To Date, KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates explains to host Steve Kraske how a new federal grant will aim to fund sidewalks, curb extensions, lighting and other safety measures.

