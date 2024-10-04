© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The love story behind a Kansas City po'boy shop

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published October 4, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
At the popular Northland lunch spot Mudbug Cajun Po'Boys, husband-and-wife owners Chris and Heather Jones offer their twist on Cajun and Creole cuisine. While the restaurant struggled to get through COVID, the couple say they've seen more customers come looking for food that reminds them of "being at home."

Originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, chef Chris Jones worked his way up through Kansas City’s restaurant industry for 20 years before opening Mudbug Cajun Po’Boys in 2016. A few years later, Jackson, Mississippi, native Heather Jones was on a mission to find a shrimp po’boy in Kansas City that tasted like home.

Up To Date guest host Brian Ellison sat down with Heather and Chris Jones to talk about how they met and how their restaurant has developed a loyal following.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

