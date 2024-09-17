© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Mudbug Cajun Po’ Boys brings taste of Gulf coast, and comfort, to Kansas City

By Brian Ellison,
Claudia Brancart
Published September 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A person hold out two New Orleans-style po'boy sandwiches, one with grilled fish and the other with fried shrimp.
Claudia Brancart
/
KCUR 89.3
The shrimp po' boy (right) is the bestseller at Mudbug in Kansas City's Northland, and includes a healthy serving of succulent fried shrimp with polenta, lemon pepper slaw and a smoked onion aioli.

The Northland lunch spot is owned by Chris and Heather Jones, who offer their twists on Cajun and Creole cuisine. While the restaurant struggled to get through COVID, the couple say they've seen more customers come looking for food that reminds them of "being at home."

Heather Jones was on a mission to find a shrimp po’ boy in Kansas City that tasted like home.

The Jackson, Mississippi, native moved up to Kansas City for college, and while she loved the area, she bemoaned the lack of establishments serving fresh Cajun staples like jambalaya and red beans and rice that she grew up with.

She says it wasn’t until 2019, when she met chef Chris Jones, owner of the Northland lunch spot Mudbug Cajun Po’ Boys, that she realized this Midwest town really could hold its own when it comes to Cajun fare. The Joneses married in 2020.

“I got a husband behind this shrimp po’boy,” Heather told KCUR’s Up To Date, laughing.

Chris had run the bustling New Orleans-style sandwich shop at 3524 NE Vivion Road in Kansas City North since 2016. Their bestseller, the shrimp po' boy, includes a healthy serving of succulent fried shrimp with polenta, lemon pepper slaw and a smoked onion aioli.

“People say, ‘Well, why would you put polenta on a po’ boy?’ Well, it's like eating shrimp and grits on a bun, you know, which is another southern staple,” Chris says. “It's just a fun, creative way to introduce that to people.”

Claudia Brancart
/
KCUR 89.3
Chef Chris Jones, left, opened Mudbug Cajun Po' Boys in 2016 and runs the place with Heather Jones (right), his business partner and wife.

Chris says Mudbug prides itself on sourcing fresh seafood at a fair price. In addition to their shrimp po' boy, they also offer the sandwich with red fish and crawfish, as well as smoked chicken.

Chris says their restaurant does both Cajun and Creole cuisine — and says it’s easiest to think of Cajun as country cooking and Creole as city cooking. “But it’s still just simple comfort food,” he explains.

A tray of raw oysters.
Brian Ellison

Originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, Chris worked his way up in Kansas City’s restaurant industry for 20 years before opening Mudbug. He always knew he wanted to own a restaurant, but it was the loss of a good friend in a car accident that pushed him to finally open his own place.

“It made things, you know, real in real time,” Chris says. “That if you don't take your opportunities, you might not get them.”

Inside Mudbug Cajun Po' Boys in Kansas City's Northland.
Claudia Brancart
/
KCUR 89.3
Inside Mudbug Cajun Po' Boys in Kansas City's Northland.

While the Joneses have gained a local following for their hospitality and homestyle cooking, they say the business is still recovering from the COVID pandemic.

The Joneses lost a big portion of their original staff and have had to cut back business hours to stay open — they're usually only open between 11 a.m.-3 p.m., except on Fridays.

“I mean, it was a huge hit,” says Heather. “But we survived it. We're still here.”

She says the restaurant’s popularity has grown in recent years, especially as she sees more people from the south migrating to the Kansas City area.

“Each day, we get new people coming into the restaurant. They're like, ‘I had no idea you were here. This reminds me of my grandmother’s cooking, or my mother’s or whatever. Just reminds me of being at home,” Heather says.

Brian Ellison
Claudia Brancart
