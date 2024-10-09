© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A Kansas City church seeks 'the radical center' of politics

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published October 9, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, is tackling political issues even as polarization burdens congregations across the country. Plus: Residents near the Lake of the Ozarks hope that approving a new casino could help bring in more tax revenue and fund some long-needed infrastructure projects.

Red, blue and purple signs have started popping up around the Kansas City metro area. But these aren’t political ads — it’s a project by a local church that’s finding unique ways to bring faith and politics together without fanning the flames of polarization. Zane Irwin with the Kansas News Service has this story.

When Missouri voters go to the polls in November, they’ll have the opportunity to greenlight a new casino at the Lake of the Ozarks. KBIA’s Alex Cox reports that Amendment 5 could impact both infrastructure and the state budget.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
