A Kansas City church seeks 'the radical center' of politics

The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, is tackling political issues even as polarization burdens congregations across the country. Plus: Residents near the Lake of the Ozarks hope that approving a new casino could help bring in more tax revenue and fund some long-needed infrastructure projects.

Red, blue and purple signs have started popping up around the Kansas City metro area. But these aren’t political ads — it’s a project by a local church that’s finding unique ways to bring faith and politics together without fanning the flames of polarization. Zane Irwin with the Kansas News Service has this story.

When Missouri voters go to the polls in November, they’ll have the opportunity to greenlight a new casino at the Lake of the Ozarks. KBIA’s Alex Cox reports that Amendment 5 could impact both infrastructure and the state budget.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

