A Missouri Democrat and Kansas Republican on election results

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia HewittByron J. Love
Published November 7, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
How did Republicans end up with such a strong election night? Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander and former U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, from Kansas, share their perspectives on the presidential vote and where the country goes from here.

Former President Trump will retake the White House in January, with wider margins at the ballot box than some analysts predicted.

Steve Kraske talks with Democrat Jason Kander, former Missouri Secretary of State, and Republican Kevin Yoder, former U.S. Congressman from Kansas, about what led Republicans to commanding victories in the presidential and U.S. Senate races.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Tags
Kansas City Today ElectionsPresidential campaignKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Kansas (KCK)



