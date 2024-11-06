Breaking down the Election Night results for Missouri and Kansas
It was a strong night for Republicans, and not just because Donald Trump recaptured the White House. Political experts from Kansas and Missouri discuss what the election results tell us on the local and national level.
Republicans won big last night, locally and nationally.
KCUR's Up To Date was joined by two political scientists, Dr. Beth Vonnahme of UMKC and Dr. Bob Beatty of Washburn University, to share what we learned about Missouri and Kansas.
Former Kansas U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder and former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander also discuss what Republicans and Democrats are taking away from last night's results.
- Beth Vonnahme, Associate Dean, UMKC School of Humanities and Social Sciences
- Bob Beatty, Professor and Chair of Political Science, Washburn University
- Kevin Yoder, Former U.S. House representative, Kansas 3rd District
- Jason Kander, Former Missouri Secretary of State