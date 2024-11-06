© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Breaking down the Election Night results for Missouri and Kansas

By Steve Kraske,
Halle JacksonJosh MarvineElizabeth Ruiz
Published November 6, 2024
Josh Hawley thanks supporters at an Election Night watch party in Ozark on Nov. 5, 2024.
Nathan Papes
/
Springfield News-Leader / PSPR
Josh Hawley thanks supporters at an Election Night watch party in Ozark on Nov. 5, 2024.

It was a strong night for Republicans, and not just because Donald Trump recaptured the White House. Political experts from Kansas and Missouri discuss what the election results tell us on the local and national level.

Republicans won big last night, locally and nationally.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by two political scientists, Dr. Beth Vonnahme of UMKC and Dr. Bob Beatty of Washburn University, to share what we learned about Missouri and Kansas.

Former Kansas U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder and former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander also discuss what Republicans and Democrats are taking away from last night's results.

  • Beth Vonnahme, Associate Dean, UMKC School of Humanities and Social Sciences
  • Bob Beatty, Professor and Chair of Political Science, Washburn University
  • Kevin Yoder, Former U.S. House representative, Kansas 3rd District
  • Jason Kander, Former Missouri Secretary of State
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
Josh Marvine
Josh is the 2024-2025 Up To Date intern. Email him at jmarvine@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
