Breaking down the Election Night results for Missouri and Kansas

Republicans won big last night, locally and nationally.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by two political scientists, Dr. Beth Vonnahme of UMKC and Dr. Bob Beatty of Washburn University, to share what we learned about Missouri and Kansas.

Former Kansas U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder and former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander also discuss what Republicans and Democrats are taking away from last night's results.

