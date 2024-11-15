Kansas City's wheelchair football team is also undefeated

Much like their NFL counterparts, the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team remain undefeated this season heading into the championships — which are being held next weekend in Kansas City.

It would be their second championship title in four years. On KCUR's Up To Date, Brian Ellison learned more about their team and the sport from quarterback Matt Bollig and offensive lineman John Teegarden.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.